DNR In Full Force For 4th of July Weekend

Lots of people heading out to the lake for the 4th of July weekend, but with 4 recent drownings, the Department of Natural Resources wants to make sure you’re being safe on the water.

“We will be out in full force. We enforce safety first obviously, we want people to be very mindful of others. Be very cautious of others,” Damian Yongue said, a boat sergeant for the Department of Natural Resources.

To make sure all boaters are taking the right precautions before catching the waves, the DNR has a Float Plan form you should fill out and give to someone you trust before you set sail.

“When you’re on the lake, obviously have all of your safety equipment. Your most important thing is your PFD’s, have a good float plan so people know where you’re going, how long you plan on being on the water, and emergency numbers if anything were to come up,” Yongue said.

While it’s going to be a busy weekend, the DNR says everyone needs to be cautious of other boat drivers, and make sure they’re not impaired while driving.

“Accidents do happen, and we understand that, but we want people to be safe and be mindful of others and what’s going on on those waters because it can be very dangerous if you’re not paying attention to your surroundings,” Yongue said.

ABC Columbia’s Chief Meteorologist John Farley says you should always be looking at weather radars when out on the open water to make sure no storms are heading your way. Farley says lighting and boating can be a deadly mix.

“We want everyone to have fun, but have safe fun, be responsible and be responsible for your actions,” Yongue said.

The DNR has a safety hotline if you do encounter a reckless or an intoxicated boater. That number is 1-800-922-5431.

The DNR wishes people a happy and safe holiday weekend, and looks forward to seeing everyone out on the water.