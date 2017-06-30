Motorcyclist identified in overnight fatal crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has released the name of the motorcyclist who was killed on South Beltine Boulevard overnight.

28-year-old William James Culpepper, of Lexington, was driving the motorcycle when it left the roadway and went down an embankment just after 9 p.m., Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said.

He died at an area hospital shortly after the crash due to blunt force injuries.

Watts said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

