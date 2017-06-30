Several shot at New York hospital, police sources say

ABC News

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, New York.

Police sources tell ABC News that at least three people have been shot. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Local agents with the ATF are responding to the scene as well.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

