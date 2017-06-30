Several shot at New York hospital, police sources say

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center in the Bronx, New York.

Police sources tell ABC News that at least three people have been shot. Their conditions were not immediately clear.

Local agents with the ATF are responding to the scene as well.

BREAKING: ATF New York special agents are responding to assist @NYPDnews partners at the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shooting incident. — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 30, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.