25 shot, 3 others injured at Little Rock nightclub; no apparent connection to terror

At least 25 people were shot in a nightclub in Little Rock, Arkansas, early Saturday morning and three others suffered unrelated injuries, police said.

One of the injured was initially listed in critical condition, but later updated to stable after the shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in the state’s capital city around 2:30 a.m. CT. The other injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The wounded were transported to various hospitals in the area.

Later Saturday morning, the Little Rock Police Department wrote on Twitter: “At this time, all are expected to survive.”

Police said there was a dispute during a concert at the nightclub and an exchange of gunfire occurred.

There was no immediate information about suspects, but police said the incident did not appear to be an active shooter or connected to terrorism.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement noting what he called Little Rock’s growing “crime problem.”

“Little Rock’s crime problem appears to be intensifying. Every few days it seems a high-profile shooting dominates the news, culminating with this morning’s event,” Hutchinson said. “We are still gathering facts, but it is clear that we need to have a comprehensive enforcement strategy in place that helps take the violent threats off the streets. The state will participate and bring assets to the table to support local law enforcement efforts.”

ABC News’ Christopher Donato contributed to this report