Gimenez, Carpio, Sanchez Sharp in Series-Opening Loss

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Andres Gimenez and Luis Carpio both notched a pair of hits on Saturday, but the Fireflies stumbled in the opener to Rome, 5-1. It was the 14th and 15th multi-hit games respectively for the duo.

Columbia’s catcher, Ali Sanchez, also picked a runner off at third base this evening. Sanchez has the best caught stealing percentage in the South Atlantic League. The contributions on Saturday night come from three of the youngest players on Columbia’s roster (Sanchez, 20 years old – Carpio, 19 – Gimenez, 18).

Thomas Szapucki (L, 1-2) was off to a solid start for the home team on the mound. The lefty struck out the side in the first before yielding a run in the second. Lucas Herbert singled to start the frame and moved to second when Carlos Martinez slashed a base hit. The next two Braves hitters bounced into near double plays, the latter of which plated Herbert from third base. Rome (4-4, 42-36) was on top, 1-0.

The visitors later pulled ahead 3-0 in the fifth. Austin Bush’s two-run single with the bases full placed Columbia (3-6, 43-34) in a deeper hole.

In the eighth, the Fireflies received a boost from Gimenez who began the frame with a base knock. Arnaldo Berrios bunted the runner to second base, which then brought up Jacob Zanon. The outfielder bashed a grounder up the middle that shortstop Marcus Mooney bobbled. Gimenez whizzed around third and scored Columbia’s first run.

Rome plated two more in the top of the ninth, sealing the 5-1 defeat. Joey Wentz (W, 4-3) earned the win for the Braves, striking out a career-high nine over six innings.

Columbia and Rome are at it again on Sunday at Spirit Communications Park starting at 5:05 p.m. The probable starters are right-hander Thomas McIlraith (1-0, 0.00) for the Fireflies and righty Bryse Wilson (5-3, 2.65) for the Braves.

You can watch the action on MiLB.tv starting at 5:00 p.m. or listen in on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 4:45 p.m.