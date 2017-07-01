LC Breaks USC’s Streak, Winning Gamefish Cup

Greg Brzozowski

Lexington County broke a three-game winning streak for the University of South Carolina alumni in the 11th annual Gamefish Cup. The current collegiate players on the Blowfish topped some of the best USC ballplayers from the late 1990’s and the 21st century, winning 2-1.

Marshawn Taylor drove in the only two LC runs on a an RBI-single in the 4th inning.

The Blowfish start the second half of their season in the Coastal Plains league Monday, hosting Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Share

Related

Gimenez, Carpio, Sanchez Sharp in Series-Opening L...
Barksdale, Bekemeyer Lead Gamecocks at Phillips 66...
Gamecocks introduce 30th baseball coach, Mark King...
Mark Kingston Named Gamecock Head Baseball Coach

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android