LC Breaks USC’s Streak, Winning Gamefish Cup

Lexington County broke a three-game winning streak for the University of South Carolina alumni in the 11th annual Gamefish Cup. The current collegiate players on the Blowfish topped some of the best USC ballplayers from the late 1990’s and the 21st century, winning 2-1.

Marshawn Taylor drove in the only two LC runs on a an RBI-single in the 4th inning.

The Blowfish start the second half of their season in the Coastal Plains league Monday, hosting Martinsville at 7 p.m.