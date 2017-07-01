Pedestrian Facing Charges After Being Hit by a Car

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A pedestrian is now facing charges after being hit by a car Friday night.

Columbia Police say Kenneth Benton,53, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while walking outside of the pedestrian crosswalk at 5300 Forest Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.

As a result, the pedestrian suffered multiple injuries including broken bones. He continues to receive medical treatment at a local hospital.

Benton is charged with Pedestrian Unlawfully in the Roadway.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to a local hospital as a precaution. The driver will not face any charges in connection with the incident.