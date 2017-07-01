Richland County Nightclub Shooting Sends One to Hospital

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a nightclub shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday morning.

At 4.a.m deputies responded to a shots fired call at club Vault, located in the 3100 block of Broad River Road.

Deputies say while the victim was sitting in a vehicle they were shot by the suspect who was sitting in another vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where the conditions are unknown at this time.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.