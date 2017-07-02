More Than 100 Gravesites Vandalized at Greenlawn Memorial Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are investigating after more than 100 Gravesites have been vandalized at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Sunday.

Reports say at some point during the evening of July 1 and early morning on July 2, over one hundred gravesites at Greenlawn Memorial Park were vandalized.

Columbia Police say and estimated $10,000 worth of damages were done. Damages include the shredding of flowers, dislodging of vases and throwing of debris throughout the affected sections in the cemetery.

“We are deeply saddened by the destruction and vandalism that occurred in our cemetery this weekend. We wish to assure our families that we are fully committed to restoring the park and bringing the gravesites back to their dignified and respectable standards,” General Manager, Suzanne Elkins said.

Greenlawn Memorial Park ask that members of the community let staff know of any unusual or suspicious activities observed in the park this weekend that could lead to the identification of the perpetrators.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC(888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.