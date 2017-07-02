Lexington Man Drowns While Swimming on Lake Murray

Alexis Frazier

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A Lexington County man died in a suspected drowning Sunday morning on Lake Murray.

The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, says Austin Carson, 23, was swimming with a friend at 2:00am near the Lake Murray dam when he began struggling to stay afloat.

Carson’s body was recovered a short time later.

An autopsy performed on July 2nd confirmed that Mr. Carson’s death was due to drowning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

