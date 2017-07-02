Pitching Dominates, Fireflies Edge Braves 3-2

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies)– The Fireflies squeaked past the Braves, 3-2, on Sunday evening at Spirit Communications Park. Rome sparked a late rally, but it wasn’t enough against Columbia’s bullpen. Thomas McIlraith mastered Rome with six hitless frames in just his second start for the club.

Columbia (4-6, 44-34) pitchers did not yield a hit in the first seven innings. McIlraith (W, 2-0) registered six strikeouts in his six stanzas. Joe Zanghi came out of the bullpen and did not allow a hit in the seventh. Heading into the eighth, Rome’s (4-5, 42-37) Anthony Concepcion led off with a bunt single down the third-base line. The Braves ended the no-hit bid. The next batter, Randy Ventura, launched his first homer of the season. The Fireflies still led 3-2 after eight innings.

Adonis Uceta worked around a lead-off double in the ninth and earned his team-leading eighth save of the season. Uceta has thrown 21.1 scoreless innings over his last 14 appearances.

The offense for the Fireflies came to life in the third inning. Ian Strom was hit by pitch to begin the frame. Andres Gimenez singled – first of two hits for the shortstop. Jay Jabs tripled down the right-field line, scoring Strom and Gimenez. Jabs extended his on-base streak to 17 games, which dates back to June 10. Columbia jumped out to a 2-0 edge over the Braves.

Luis Carpio provided some insurance for Columbia in the fifth inning. The 19-year-old smashed his 13th double of the season. Gimenez dropped down a sacrifice bunt and Carpio advanced to third base. Carpio scored on a wild pitch and gave the home team a 3-0 lead.

Gimenez and Carpio each finished with two hits. These infielders have combined for eight hits in the first two games of this series.

The Fireflies are back in action against the Rome Braves on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. It’s an Independence Day Celebration presented by HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Columbia at Spirit Communications Park. Blake Taylor (0-7, 4.09) is scheduled to start for Columbia and Alan Rangel (0-2, 6.48) is set to pitch for Rome.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m. The action is also live to watch on MiLB.tv.