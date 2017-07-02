Victim Identified in I-20 Fatal Wreck

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Richland County Coroner Gary Watts released the name of the individual who died after being involved in a motor vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on I-20 Eastbound near mile marker 77.

Paul Cheezem, 60, of Batesburg-Leesville, SC was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died on July 1.

His cause of death is still under investigation at this time.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

