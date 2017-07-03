Clemson’s Beer Hits Walk-off Winner vs. Cuba for Team USA CNT

CARY, N.C. (USA Baseball) – Seth Beer drove in the game-winning run in the 10th inning, while Steele Walker went 4-for-5 and Travis Swaggerty recorded two RBIs as the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team earned a walk-off win over Cuba, 5-4, in extra innings on Sunday in the series opener of the sixth USA vs. Cuba Friendship Series from Bill Coleman Field.

After nine innings of play and the score tied 2-2, the two teams went into extra innings and played under international tie-breaking rules with runners on first and second base and no outs. The U.S. trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the 10th inning when Nick Madrigal led off with a base hit to load the bases. Swaggerty would then draw a bases-loaded walk followed by Walker hitting a line drive through the right side to tie the game. That set up Beer who lifted a 1-2 pitch into right field to plate Madrigal for the game-winning run.

The United States jumped out to a 2-0 advantage as Swaggerty scored on a wild pitch in the first inning and then drove in Madrigal with a single to right field in the third inning.

Cuba tied the game in the top of the fourth inning as Raul Gonzalez hit a solo home run to left field followed by Yordoni Samon hitting a RBI-single up the middle.

Patrick Raby tossed 4.0 shutout innings in relief without allowing a hit and tallied one strikeout. Starting pitcher Konnor Pilkington threw 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits with one strikeout. Ryley Gilliam earned the win after throwing the 10th inning and did not allow a hit.

The U.S. team ended the game with five runs on 11 hits with no errors, while Cuba finished with four runs on three hits and no errors.

The United States and Cuba will play game two of the sixth USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series on Monday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

The series is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation.