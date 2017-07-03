Family and Community Members React to Vandalism at Greenlawn Memorial Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Columbia Police arrested 24-year-old Justin Beach after they say he vandalized over 100 grave sites, causing over $10,000 worth of damage.

Horace Mack Jr. died five years ago at the age of 37. His big sisters Kathrine and Kim came to visit his site at Greenlawn Memorial Park Monday morning. That is when Kim said she found his site vandalized in an unimaginable way.

“I could smell urine. So I said to myself, ‘This can’t be.’ Then I thought about my mother and because I know that tomorrow she will be coming out so the only thing I can do to fix this problem immediately was to go and get some cleaning products,” said Mack’s sister Kim Boykin.

The Mack family was not alone. Other families and community members came out all weekend to make sure their loved ones’ final resting place was unharmed.

Veteran Tony Reid said he came to the cemetery to check on his family but was moved to help others after he saw how much destruction the vandal caused. “I looked at the flag and I said ‘I know what I got to do.’ There were so many that were broken, torn, upside down. I didn’t have a choice but to just stay here,” said Reid.

Greenlawn Memorial staff members say they are overwhelmed by the community’s response. “I was amazed and humbled by how many people came out to help pick up different sections that didn’t even have someone buried here so it’s just a great attribute and characteristic of our community,” said Greenlawn’s General Manager Suzanne Elkins.

Elkins also said Greenlawn is working with Columbia Police to provide surveillance cameras and additional lighting for the park.