Iverson, BIG3 Continue First Season in Carolinas

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – The BIG3 continued their inaugural season by making their second-ever stop in the Carolinas Sunday, bringing some of the largest names in NBA history to the Spectrum Center on their 10-stop tour of three-on-three pro basketball.

The league includes multiple All-Stars, like former Eau Claire All-American Jermaine O’Neal. But due to a prior commitment, O’Neal was unable to attend week two’s slate just under an hour and a half away from his hometown of Columbia.

While Hall of Famers line the benches as head coaches, legends such as Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, and George Gervin, there’s only one active member in the league immortalized in Springfield, Mass.

The Answer – the 2000-01 NBA MVP – Allen Iverson.

While he hasn’t played in the NBA in seven years or professionally in the last six, A.I. is the driving force behind back-to-back sellouts at NBA arenas in both Brooklyn and now the Queen City. Even if the “3’s Company” player/coach has only scored two points in each of his teams two games.

Now 42 years old, Iverson is still getting acclimated to playing basketball again, while also playing through what the 11-time All Star called some pain that came from banging knees at practice with another player, going through a screen.

However long it takes him to get back into basketball shape, a loving audience has shown out the gate that they’ll be there to support Iverson, and the BIG3, as they get ready for the rest of their season on the road.