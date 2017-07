Law Enforcement Fireworks Display in Newberry for the Fourth

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get ready for Fireworks. In Newberry, the stage is set for the Law Enforcement Officers’ Fireworks Spectacular.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff, the gates at Mike Ware Field on the campus of Newberry High School will open at 6pm with blow up rides, food, and music provided my Nick Brown.

Fireworks are expected to begin around 9:00pm. The Fireworks show is free and open to the public.