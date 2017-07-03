Shots Fired at North Charleston Mall: Police Say No Injuries

.

North Charleston Police have released details about the suspects in the shooting at Northwoods Mall.

NCPD spokesperson Spencer Pryor says the people involved were two men, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet tall.

One man was wearing a white shirt and black pants.

The other was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. One of the men had dreadlocks, according to Pryor.

As of 7:15, the Northwoods Mall has been cleared. Police did not find the suspects inside.

According to Pryor, officers have learned the shooting happened outside Lim’s, a men’s clothing store in the mall. Pryor says glass near the store’s entrance was shattered by gunfire.

Pryor says a window at another nearby store was also damaged. Police think a bullet may have ricocheted and hit the glass.

Officers investigating the shooting are working to get surveillance video of the shooting suspects and the incident, Pryor says.

Pryor says a woman fell and hurt her leg running out of the mall after the shooting, but was treated at scene and released. Her injuries are not serious, and were not caused by gunfire, Pryor said. No one else was injured.