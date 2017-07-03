State Patrol Looking For Road Rage Over Long Holiday Weekend

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Highway Patrol is out on the roads to make sure everyone gets to where they’re going safely for this extra long holiday weekend.

Last year over the 4th of July weekend, South Carolina saw 17 deaths on the roads. This year state patrol is looking to keep those numbers down by keeping an extra eye out for aggressive drivers.

“We do have extra troopers out on the roadways. As you know, millions of people are traveling, traveling through our state or coming to our parks and beaches. So we want to make sure the roads are safe for everyone,” Sgt. Bob Beres said with the Highway Patrol.

Many of the travelers on the roadway said traffic has not been too bad, but they know road rage can happen in a flash.

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I think people get angry or anxious, or all kinds of the emotions,” Chelsea Niwot said, a traveler from North Carolina.

“There really hasn’t been anything that I’ve seen. None at all, to tell you the truth. Everybody’s been very cordial. If people are going little faster than other people, they just get out of the way. You know, and keep going about their business,” Daniel Martinez said, a traveler coming from Chicago.

Sgt. Beres describes aggressive driving or “road rage” as tailgating, honking the horn excessively, and weaving in between traffic. Not only is it dangerous to the driver, but it affects everyone on the road.

“I have kids, so I really gotta, you know let it go. Know what I’m saying? If something happens, you know hopefully I don’t get into any fender benders or anything like that. So I just gotta try to keep my composure and let them be you know what I mean,” Martinez said.

Sgt. Beres said if you do encounter road rage, dial *-H-P or *-4-7. That gets you in contact with a local dispatcher. Provide a description of the vehicle, details on of the drivers’ behavior, and an approximate location.

“Especially tonight and tomorrow, be more cognizant around the beaches, around the parks. Where they’re shooting fireworks. You’re going to have to park farther away. And also when you’re leaving, large crowds will leave after the fireworks shows,” Sgt. Beres said.

Highway Patrol said the ingredients for a safe trip include a fully charged phone, water bottles in the car and this:

“Please pack your patience, leave the aggressive stuff somewhere else, but don’t bring it out on the roadway. There’s no room for it,’ Beres said.