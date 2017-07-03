Sumter’s Richardson Celebrates Induction at NFHS Hall of Fame Banquet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Sumter native Bobby Richardson has experienced tremendous levels of success in collegiate and professional athletics.

He was a seven time All-Star and won three World Series championships with the New York Yankees, finishing second to Mickey Mantle for the 1962 American League MVP. He coached the Gamecocks baseball team for six seasons, leading them to their first ever College World Series appearance in 1975.

On Sunday night, one of South Carolina’s greatest athletes was honored directly for his accomplishments on the diamond while developing his skills in the Palmetto State. Richardson was one of 11 members of the class of 2017 indicted into the National High School Hall of Fame, run by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Bobby was nominated by the South Carolina High School League because of his successes back in the 1950’s at Edmunds High School in Sumter. Richardson was a dual-sport lettermen in baseball and basketball over three seasons. He won two state titles on the ball field while also earning two state championships on his American Legion squads in 1950 and 1952.

On the same day Richardson graduated from Edmunds, he signed a pro contract with the Yankees at just 17 years old.