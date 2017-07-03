Suspect in custody following armed robbery at Clemson Road bank

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested the man who they say robbed a local bank Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the South State Bank located at 2100 Clemson Road just before 1 p.m. on a reported robbery.

Witnesses say the suspect, Kison Walters, presented a note to the teller demanding money.

Deputies say after stealing an undisclosed amount of money, Walters fled.

Walters is possibly linked to another bank robbery last week, deputies.

