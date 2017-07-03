Taxi hits pedestrians at Boston’s Logan Airport, several injured



A taxi driver hit pedestrians standing outside a building at the cab pool at Boston’s Logan International Airport this afternoon, injuring several people, the Massachusetts State Police said.

The state police said injuries range in severity from serious to minor. The wounded have been transported to local hospitals.

The incident appears to be accidental, sources told ABC News.

Troopers are interviewing the 56-year-old cab driver, who police said is from Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The people struck were standing in a break area used by cab drivers, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.