Fireflies Take Rubber Match with Rome

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – The Fireflies have found themselves in plenty of close ballgames lately and Monday’s tilt with Rome was no exception. Columbia plated a run in the eighth inning and defeated the Braves, 1-0, in front of a sell-out crowd of 7,559 at Spirit Communications Park. Eight of the Fireflies’ last 10 games have been decided by one score. The win clinched a series victory as well; Columbia took two of three from their Southern Division foes.

Blake Taylor (W, 1-7) anchored one half of the pitcher’s duel. The left-hander from Mission Viejo, California, started the game by retiring the first 11 batters. He wound up lasting a career-best eight innings. Taylor allowed just three hits and struck out five as well.

Columbia (5-6, 45-34) was stifled by Alan Rangel for the first six innings. Rome’s (4-6, 42-38) starter lasted six and surrendered just three hits as well.

It wasn’t until the eighth before the Fireflies scored the game’s first and only run. With Thomas Burrows (L, 3-5) on the rubber, Colby Woodmansee started the frame off with a well-struck single to right field. Dan Rizzie dropped down a perfect sacrifice bunt which pushed the runner to second. Woodmansee then steamrolled to third base when Milton Ramos grounded out to the second baseman. Luis Carpio was at the dish with two outs and the go-ahead run at third. Carpio bunted and Woodmansee darted home. The Rome catcher, Alan Crowley, threw wide to first and the baseball bounced off the first baseman’s mitt. The error allowed the run to score.

Adonis Uceta was called out of the bullpen for the ninth and the righty secured his ninth save (in nine opportunities) of the season. Uceta has tossed 22.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

Monday’s win was Columbia’s 11th shut-out victory of the year.

The Fireflies battle the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:35 p.m. on Independence Day at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Right-hander Harol Gonzalez starts for the Fireflies. Righty Raffi Vizcaino (2-1, 3.86) toes the rubber for Augusta.

You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 6:15 p.m.