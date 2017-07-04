Gamecocks Wrap Up Competition in Japan

TOKYO, Japan (USC SID) – South Carolina women’s basketball closed out its competition with the Japan National Team Tuesday, playing a full 40-minute game for the first time on the tour. Japan claimed a 78-57 victory with a strong fourth quarter after the Gamecocks posted their most competitive effort of the three days to hold the lead much of the first half.

Senior forward A’ja Wilson again was the most aggressive offensive player, notching a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Fellow forwards sophomore Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and freshman Lele Grissett each added eight points to the effort. Overall, the Gamecocks shot the ball better and were solid defensively in the first half, slowing down the high-paced Japan offense.

Japan took an early 6-1 lead, but South Carolina got back on track for their first lead when Grissett put back her own miss and Wilson delivered on the left block for a 7-6 advantage. The first quarter continued to go the Gamecocks’ way with Doniyah Cliney converting a traditional three-point play and Wilson pouring in the final four points on a steal and layup and another drive.

With a 15-10 lead after the opening quarter, the Gamecock offense continued to roll with a Wilson jumper from the elbow. A series of empty possessions let Japan get back into the game, however, with a 12-0 run that gave the home team a 25-17 advantage. South Carolina closed the half well, though, going inside where Grissett, Wilson and Herbert Harrigan accounted for the final 11 points of the period.

Japan stretched its 32-28 halftime lead early in the third period, but once again South Carolina answered, putting together a 9-0 run, this time, mostly via its guards. Herbert Harrigan and Wilson started the surge, which sparked a 3 from freshman Haley Troup and a transition layup from Araion Bradshaw that made it a 37-35 Gamecock lead.

The veteran Japan squad responded with its own 9-0 run to re-establish its command of the contest, taking a 50-42 lead into the final period, during which it continued to inch away from the Gamecocks.