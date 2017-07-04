Go Behind The Scenes of 4th of July Fireworks Show

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-Celebrating Independence Day usually comes with seeing fireworks.

ABC Columbia got to explore what it takes to pull off a professional fireworks show.

“We’re known for the fireworks so it should be a great one,” Owner of Lexington County Blowfish. Bill Shanahan said.

Before the fireworks can take off into the sky, hundreds of shells have to be prepared to take off.

Monday night’s fireworks show at the Lexington County Blowfish Stadium was a little more than seven minutes long, however it takes a lot of preparation.

Once all the shells are locked and loaded, the magic happens.

While hundreds are expected to roll out to see the stadium fireworks, experts have advice for those who want to create their own,

“As long as you handle it responsibly its going to be hard to mess it up,” owner of Bada Boom Fireworks, Damien Mccall said. “It’s the one’s that aren’t responsible with it that mess it up for everybody. As long as you handle it correctly you won’t have any problems.”