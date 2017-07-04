Nostalgia, Competition Combine as BIG3 Builds Up Legacy

The BIG3 is just in it’s second week of it’s inaugural season. It’s NBA veterans, from former All-Stars to journeymen, are still working to get their past-prime bodies back in basketball shape.

Yet the fans, the energy, and the excitement around Ice Cube’s three-on-three league are all present.

Charlotte hosted some of the greatest players the Association’s ever seen on Sunday. Legends like Julius Erving, Gary Payton, Clyde Drexler, and George Gervin are all head coaches of squads in the eight-team league. The only active Hall of Fame athlete on a roster not only works as a player-coach, but serves as the face of this new, but building brand: 2000-01 NBA MVP Allen Iverson.

Over 10,000 fans packed the Spectrum Center to see what the competition had in store for the Carolinas, and just what the BIG3 has to show for the rest of the summer and the future it aims to build.