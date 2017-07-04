Peach Festival in Gilbert July 4th Tradition

Gilbert, SC (WOLO)–Everything is just peachy in Gilbert for the annual July 4th Peach Festival.

The annual event draws crowds for the parade, peaches and the politicians.

Here’s a quick hihglight of events from the Peach Festival Organizers:

9:30a – PEACH PARADE

Hampton St. / Main St.

** Bell Aviation Flyover

** Grand Marshal: Major General Robert E. Livingston, Jr., Adjutant General of SC

8:00a – TRACTOR & FARM EQUIPMENT SHOW

Across from Gilbert Middle School

11:00a – MORNING PROGRAM, @ Gilbert Primary School Cafetorium

The Morning Program is free and open all festival guests. (Recognition of Oldest & Youngest in Attendance, Presentation of Peach Recipe Contest Awards, Awarding of Parade Trophies, Guest Speakers and More.)

11:00a – LUNCH IN THE PARK

Served until 2p // BBQ Pork and Chicken plates

10:00p – FIREWORKS @ Field behind Gilbert Primary School