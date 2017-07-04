Thousands Celebrate Independence Day at 59th Annual Lexington Peach Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- For nearly six decades, the community in the Town of Gilbert has celebrated the peach. Once known as a town for harvesting the fruit, Gilbert residents now say the festival is a fun way to get everyone in the area involved.

“We’ve got three or four generations that have worked with the peach festival so that’s what they know is coming to work at the festival and volunteer on the 4th of July,” said Publicity co-chair Robin McCartha.

The peaches are not just a tasty treat for festival goers. Long time volunteers say all the peach-based products serve a greater purpose.

“Probably more than half of the town residents volunteer to run booths like the peach booth and the food concessions and all the money that is raised from that, the proceeds go back into charity work in the town,” said Tom Crowe of the Gilbert Ruritan Club.

Festival organizers said the group hopes to raise around $30,000 this year.