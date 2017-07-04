Victims held in residence for several hours, suspect arrested

Kimberlei Davis

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A man is behind bars after deputies say he held three victims inside a Two Notch Road residence for several hours.

According to authorities, just before 5 a.m. on July 4, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence located at 6620 Two Notch Road on a call for a male armed with a hand gun.

At around 8:30 a.m. a special ops team entered the residence and arrested the suspect, authorities say.

The suspect will face multiple charges.

Check back for updates.

