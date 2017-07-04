Workout on the 4th to Honor Fallen Midlands Soldier

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The highlight for many on the Fourth of July comes when the sun sets and fireworks light up the sky, but some early risers are using the day as a way to honor those who serve and sacrifice for our freedom.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department honored the life of Deputy Ryan Rawl with a Memorial Crossfit style Workout on the South Carolina State House grounds.

This is a family friendly event and fundraiser for the Ryan Rawl Scholarship Fund.

Rawl was killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber on June 20, 2012. He was also a Richland County Deputy.