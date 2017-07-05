Bentley, Hurst, and Samuel to Represent Carolina at SEC Media Days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – University of South Carolina Football will be represented by quarterback Jake Bentley, tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Deebo Samuel at Kickoff 2017 – the SEC Football Media Days, next week in Birmingham, it was announced today.

Gamecocks’ Head coach Will Muschamp and the trio of offensive standouts will be at the Wynfrey Hotel for the annual event on Thursday, July 13, beginning at 9 am CT.

JAKE BENTLEY

QB, 6-3, 220, So., 1L

Sophomore who is the incumbent at quarterback after starting each of the final seven games of the 2016 campaign… talented performer with a strong and accurate arm… after one season, ranks first on the Carolina list for career completion percentage at 65.8… named the Joe Morrison Offensive Player in the Spring… owns a 4-3 record as a starting quarterback… worked as a counselor at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy in June.

HAYDEN HURST

TE, 6-5, 250, JR., 2L

Honors candidate after turning in a record-setting season in 2016… named 2017 preseason first-team All-SEC by Athlon… selected as a team captain in 2016, becoming the first sophomore in school history to be a permanent team captain… has 56 career receptions for 722 yards with one score in 25 games, including 14 starts… named the Dr. Harris Pastides Outstanding Student-Athlete Representative at the 2017 Garnet & Black spring game… a former professional baseball player who came to South Carolina as a walk-on.

DEEBO SAMUEL

WR, 6-0, 215, JR., 2L

Standout wide receiver who was named preseason first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose back and second-team as a kick returner by Athlon… top returning receiver on the squad with 71 career catches for 944 yards… has scored nine career touchdowns – six on the ground, two receiving and one via kickoff return… has also thrown one TD pass… tied the school’s single-game record with 14 receptions and set Birmingham Bowl records with 14 catches for 190 yards against USF… has started 13 of the 15 games in which he’s appeared.