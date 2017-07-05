Blood Drive in Honor of Injured Lexington County Deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)–Donors are rolling up their sleeves to help give the gift of life.

A Blood Drive is being held Wednesday till 5pm at the Lexington County Sheriff’s department off Gibson Road.

Deputies organized the drive in honor of one of their own, who survived an accident.

Deputy Lance Thomas was almost killed back in May during a motorcyle accident, he credits life saving blood donations with his recovery.

If you’d like to donate stop by until 5pm. You can also donate by contacting the American Red Cross.