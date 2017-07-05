Columbia’s Game at Augusta Suspended by Power Outage

Fireflies PR

AUGUSTA, GA (Fireflies) – The Fireflies were ready to take the field in the bottom of the seventh at Lake Olmstead Stadium. That was until the lights went out. With Columbia trailing 5-3, the stadium’s power – including every light tower – flickered off during the middle of the seventh inning. The power never came back and Tuesday’s game was suspended and will be competed Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Columbia’s originally scheduled Wednesday night matchup with Augusta will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Augusta started the game with a quick spark, scoring five first-inning runs. Columbia starter Harol Gonzalez settled and picked up momentum the rest of the way. The next five frames were scoreless innings of work for the right-hander.

The long ball helped Columbia chip away at the steep deficit. Brandon Brosher slammed his sixth homer of the season in the fifth and Jay Jabs’ followed suit with a solo shot of his own in the fourth. That was Jabs’ fourth dinger of the year, and the Fireflies were down, 5-2.

Arnaldo Berrios tripled to begin the sixth. He was plated just moments later when Jacob Zanon launched a fly ball to center field. Berrios tagged and scored Columbia’s third run.

The suspended game resumes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday from Lake Olmstead Stadium, and you can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app.

 

