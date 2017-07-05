Deputy’s Life Changing Experience Inspires LCSD Blood Dirve

LEXINGTON, SC(WOLO)- A Midlands deputy was almost killed in a Motorcycle accident back in May, but says he got a second chance thanks to a complete stranger.

In a matter of seconds Lexington County Deputy Lance Thomas’s life flashed before his eyes.

“The bike speed up to a point where I couldn’t control it and I ended up slamming into a brick wall, which threw me 15 to 20 feet,” Lance said.

Lance was on the way home from work when he wanted to show off his custom bike to his kids. His family came outside to watch, but what happened next, was unexpected.

“I never would’ve thought something like that would happen to me,” Lance said. “Especially with my wife and kids standing out in the front yard watching.”

He was rushed to the hospital.

“I fractured the front and back of my pelvis,” Lance said. “I also suffered a massive amount of internal bleeding.”My blood pressure dropped to 50 over 30. I lost all the color in my body and I started to feel very dizzy and space headed.”

“At that point I knew something was seriously wrong,” Lance’s wife, Mary said.

Doctors had to act fast.

“They were able to give me two units of O negative blood, enough to stabilize my blood pressure,” Lance said.

Two surgeries later, Lance says doctors placed a steal plate and six crews in the front side of his pelvis. They also inserted stable steal screws in my left hip.

Lance notes blood donations for helping him make it to his second surgery and ultimately giving him a second chance.

“It was a complete stranger that gave blood in the hospital that saved my life,” Lance said.

Lance is on the road to recovery after his life changing experience.

“I would say I have a new appreciation for life,” Lance said. “I think its brought us closer together as a family.”

On Wednesday the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a blood drive in honor of Deputy Thomas. The blood drive will be held from 8 am to 5 pm at 521 Gibson Road

There is also a GoFundme Account set up to help support the Thomas family.