Florence Completes Comeback over Blowfish

Dominic Cuoci’s solo home run put the Blowfish on the scoreboard first and provided an early firework to the fans at Lexington County Baseball Stadium on the Fourth of July.

It also ended up being the only run the hosts would score in the game. Florence completed their comeback attempt to win 4-1.

LC drops to 1-1 in the second half of the season. The Blowfish now head out on the road for three-straight games before returning to the Midlands Saturday.