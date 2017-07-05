Gas Prices at 12 Year Low for 4th Holiday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Travelers headed home Wednesday after the July 4th Holiday are getting a big break at the pump.

According to Triple-A gas prices among the lowest in 12 years on Independence Day.

The national average is $2.23. Here in the Midlands drivers are paying an average of $1.80 a gallon.

More than 630,000 South Carolinians were expected to travel more than 50 miles between Saturday and Wednesday.

Experts say the increase in travelers is due to the lower gas prices.