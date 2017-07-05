Health Experts Discuss How to Keep Ticks Away From You and Your Family

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- According to the Center for Disease Control, this year may mark the worst season ever for ticks. Warm weather and humid climates are two aspects that make it easier for ticks to thrive, elements that make South Carolina a state that sees ticks quite often.

Although tick bites are not rare in our state, experts said deadly diseases like Lyme Disease are uncommon but there are two other diseases that have been known to make their way into our neck of the woods.

One being the Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever the other being the Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness or STARI. Doctors warned of the symptoms that can point to a tick -borne illness.

“Any of the tick-borne diseases can have fever, rash, muscle aches and pain. With Lyme Disease you can have arthritic type complaints that may be long lasting. STARI is mostly just a rash,” said Dr. Leon Bullard of DHEC.

Ticks tend to be found anywhere in the outdoors. To avoid getting bitten by one, doctors said you need to apply insect repellent that contains at least 20 percent deet.

“That’s the most effective way of repelling ticks and other insects that can cause problems. If you have a younger child, you can always spray the deet spray on clothing. You never want to spray it directly to the face. You want to spray on your hands and then pat the face area,” said Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch of Palmetto Health’s Children’s Hospital.

If you find a tick on you, doctors suggested that you remove the entire insect using a pair of tweezers. The sooner you remove the tick, the more likely you are to be free of any infectious disease.