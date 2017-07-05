Help Homeless & Pets Stay Cool In This Heat

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The temperatures outside are hot but it is easy for many of us to escape the heat, while some are left on the streets.

On days when it feels like 103 degrees outside, The Oliver Gospel Mission makes it their mission to make sure their clientele stays well hydrated.

“Well, the summers here are known to be hot, with the 3 h’s: hazy, hot and humid. I call it H-cubed,” Wayne Fields said, president and CEO of Oliver Gospel Mission.

With the high temperatures, experts say it is important to stay well hydrated to beat the heat. So the Oliver Gospel Mission started Operation Oasis, where men in their program go out and give bottled water to those who don’t have a place to escape the 3-H’s.

Operation Oasis runs from June through August, and they need help providing enough water for those in need in this heat.

“The best thing they could do regarding Operation Oasis is stop by and leave some bottled water here. If you’re going to buy some water, and a lot of people do, remember the mission and pick up an extra case and bring it by here,” Fields said.

People are not the only ones that need help getting out of the sun and hot outdoors. Man’s best friend can not tell you when they are getting too hot, which puts them at risk for heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

“The dogs cool themselves off by panting. And if they are just panting and panting and panting and panting and can’t seem to cool off, that’s a sign,” Sammy Wullner said, Chief Operations Officer at PETSinc.

Those at Pets-Inc say it’s just as important to keep your furry friends well hydrated and to keep them inside with air-conditioning as much as possible.

“Take your dogs out, early in the morning, late in the evening when it’s cooled down. DO NOT in the heat take your dog in the car. ‘Well I keep the air conditioner on’… things happen… don’t risk your animal in the car,” Wullner said.

Young, elderly, and overweight dogs are at higher risk, and some breeds have an even harder time cooling off.

“Pugs, boxers, bulldogs, have short snouts. Can’t handle the heat as well, and they’re very much at risk,” Wullner said.