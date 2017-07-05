How your state responded to Trump’s voter data request
Some states are taking a stand against a new government committee that seeks data on millions of American voters.
The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by the Trump administration, has sent letters to each state asking for information on voters, including names, addresses, birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, felony convictions, voting history through 2006, party affiliation and multistate voter registration.
Some states said they will share only information that is already publicly available.
Seven states are refusing to comply with the request. Many states are still reviewing the request or have not yet received it.
Here is where the states stand, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State, as of July 3.
Alabama: Will provide information that is publicly available if convinced effort will “produce necessary results”
Alaska: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Arizona: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Arkansas: has not received a letter from the commission
California: will not release any personal data as requested
Colorado: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Connecticut: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Delaware: refuses to comply
District of Columbia: refuses to comply
Florida: is reviewing the request, no official decision yet
Georgia: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Hawaii: has not received a letter from the commission
Idaho: is reviewing the request, no official decision yet
Illinois: has not received a letter from the commission
Indiana: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Iowa: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Kansas: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Kentucky: will not release any sensitive personal data
Louisiana: refuses to comply
Maine: no official decision yet
Maryland: The state’s attorney general issued a letter to the governor urging him and the state Board of Elections not to reply.
Massachusetts: will not provide information, as the information is not public record
Michigan: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Minnesota: will not provide sensitive personal information
Mississippi: refuses to comply
Missouri: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Montana: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data; voter file is public record
Nebraska: no official decision yet
Nevada: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
New Hampshire: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
New Jersey: no response
New Mexico: will not release personal voter information and will not release other voting information until convinced it will not be used for nefarious or unlawful purposes and provided with a clear plan for how it will be secured
New York: refuses to comply
North Carolina: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
North Dakota: does not have voter registration; state law does not appear to permit sharing of information from the central voter file
Ohio: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Oklahoma: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Oregon: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Pennsylvania: refuses to comply with request
Rhode Island: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
South Carolina: has not received a letter from the commission
South Dakota: refuses to comply
Tennessee: under state law does not allow release of information requested
Texas: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Utah: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Vermont: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Virginia: does not intend to respond to request
Washington: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
West Virginia: has not received a letter from the commission
Wisconsin: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data
Wyoming: no official decision yet