How your state responded to Trump’s voter data request





Some states are taking a stand against a new government committee that seeks data on millions of American voters.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, created by the Trump administration, has sent letters to each state asking for information on voters, including names, addresses, birthdates, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, felony convictions, voting history through 2006, party affiliation and multistate voter registration.

Some states said they will share only information that is already publicly available.

Seven states are refusing to comply with the request. Many states are still reviewing the request or have not yet received it.

Here is where the states stand, according to the National Association of Secretaries of State, as of July 3.

Alabama: Will provide information that is publicly available if convinced effort will “produce necessary results”

Alaska: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Arizona: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Arkansas: has not received a letter from the commission

California: will not release any personal data as requested

Colorado: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Connecticut: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Delaware: refuses to comply

District of Columbia: refuses to comply

Florida: is reviewing the request, no official decision yet

Georgia: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Hawaii: has not received a letter from the commission

Idaho: is reviewing the request, no official decision yet

Illinois: has not received a letter from the commission

Indiana: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Iowa: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Kansas: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Kentucky: will not release any sensitive personal data

Louisiana: refuses to comply

Maine: no official decision yet

Maryland: The state’s attorney general issued a letter to the governor urging him and the state Board of Elections not to reply.

Massachusetts: will not provide information, as the information is not public record

Michigan: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Minnesota: will not provide sensitive personal information

Mississippi: refuses to comply

Missouri: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Montana: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data; voter file is public record

Nebraska: no official decision yet

Nevada: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

New Hampshire: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

New Jersey: no response

New Mexico: will not release personal voter information and will not release other voting information until convinced it will not be used for nefarious or unlawful purposes and provided with a clear plan for how it will be secured

New York: refuses to comply

North Carolina: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

North Dakota: does not have voter registration; state law does not appear to permit sharing of information from the central voter file

Ohio: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Oklahoma: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Oregon: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Pennsylvania: refuses to comply with request

Rhode Island: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

South Carolina: has not received a letter from the commission

South Dakota: refuses to comply

Tennessee: under state law does not allow release of information requested

Texas: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Utah: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Vermont: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Virginia: does not intend to respond to request

Washington: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

West Virginia: has not received a letter from the commission

Wisconsin: will only partly comply by providing publicly available data

Wyoming: no official decision yet