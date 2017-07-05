Pastor: Kids with fireworks accidentally ignited church fire

A pastor says kids playing with fireworks accidentally ignited a Pennsylvania church, but the exterior damage won’t prevent services from continuing normally on Sunday.

The Rev. Luke Miller says neighbors told him kids playing with fireworks caught a tree on fire shortly before noon Tuesday. The fire scorched the siding on one side of Bread of Life Baptist Church in Altoona.

Altoona Fire Chief Tim Hileman says some witnesses saw kids hitting fireworks with tennis rackets before the fire started. Hileman says he couldn’t confirm that, but blamed the blaze on fireworks that were found lying all around the burned area.

Hileman says there was no structural damage to the building, and nobody was hurt. The fire was extinguished in about five minutes.

