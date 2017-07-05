Richland County deputies investigate early morning shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say they are trying to determine what led up to a shooting at a Decker Boulevard gas station early Wednesday morning.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, deputies say.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 at Sphinx located at 1619 Decker Boulevard.

