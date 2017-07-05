Richland County deputies investigate early morning shooting

Kimberlei Davis

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say they are trying to determine what led up to a shooting at a Decker Boulevard gas station early Wednesday morning.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, deputies say.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 at Sphinx located at 1619 Decker Boulevard.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

