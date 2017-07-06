63 pounds of marijuana seized for Sumter couple

SUMTER, SC (WOLO ) – Authorities say an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a Sumter couple accused of trafficking a large amount marijuana into the county.

Sumter deputies seized 63 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of up to $180,000 from Robert Hendrix, 59, and Marianne Hendrix, 61, authorities say.

Both are charged with trafficking marijuana of 10 pounds or more but less than 100 ponds.

If convicted of the felony, they could face up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities say other charged may be forthcoming

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.