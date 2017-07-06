Augusta Picks up a Pair of Wins over Fireflies Wednesday

AUGUSTA, GA (Fireflies) – Columbia dropped both its games to Augusta on Wednesday night, but centerfielder Jacob Zanon made a splash at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The 22-year-old finished with a pair of hits in the second game and plated a run in Tuesday’s suspended game, which was completed today.

The GreenJackets held the offensive advantage early and often during game two. The home team scored three runs in the bottom of the third and added another the following frame. Augusta’s (7-7, 30-49) 4-0 lead grew to 7-0 after runs in the sixth and seventh.

Columbia (5-8, 45-36) did not go down quietly. Dash Winningham was hit by reliever Jose Morel to begin the ninth. Runners were set up at second and third after Zanon’s double moments later. It was then Colby Woodmansee’s turn at the dish. The righty drilled a fly ball to right field. Sandro Fabian made the catch but his throw was not in time to the plate to throw out Winningham who had tagged from third. Two batters later, Dan Rizzie scored Zanon with a base hit driven up the middle.

Augusta starter Garrett Williams (W, 3-1) surrendered just four hits over his seven innings of work. Gabriel Llanes (L, 4-6) lasted six frames for the Fireflies and allowed five runs, but only three earned.

A power outage at Lake Olmstead Stadium forced Tuesday’s game to be completed Wednesday. That game was re-started with the GreenJackets ahead, 5-3. Columbia mustered no further offense and dropped the opener.

Augusta started that game with a quick spark, scoring five first-inning runs. Columbia starter Harol Gonzalez (L, 5-6) settled and picked up momentum the rest of the way. The next five frames were scoreless innings of work for the right-hander.

The long ball helped Columbia chip away early at the steep deficit. Brandon Brosher slammed his sixth homer of the season in the fifth and Jay Jabs’ followed suit with a solo shot of his own in the fourth. That was Jabs’ fourth dinger of the year, and the Fireflies were down, 5-2.

Arnaldo Berrios tripled to begin the sixth. He was plated just moments later when Zanon launched a fly ball to center field. Berrios tagged and scored Columbia’s third run.

On Thursday, Columbia finishes its series with Augusta. Lefty Thomas Szapucki (1-2, 2.86) starts for the Fireflies and faces GreenJackets’ right-hander Melvin Adon (1-8, 4.08).

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and you can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and on the TuneIn app starting at 6:45 p.m.