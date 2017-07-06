Do you recognize this man? He’s accused of using a stolen credit card to purchase $1K in merchandise

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A suspect is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department after allegedly racking up $1,200 worth of merchandise using a stolen credit card.

Deputies say the man seen in the newly released surveillance photo, stole the victim’s credit card during the Memorial Day weekend while in Myrtle Beach and later used it to purchase various items at the Two Notch Road Walmart on June 2.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.