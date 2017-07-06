Former Gamecock Gray Scores New Career-High in Wings Win over Dream
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 21 points and had seven assists, Allisha Gray added 20 points, and the Dallas Wings beat the Atlanta Dream 94-84 on Wednesday night.
Atlanta trailed by 10 points early in the fourth quarter but pulled to 86-82 with 1:28 left on Brittney Sykes’ 3-pointer. Gray answered with Dallas’ first 4-point play of the season for an eight-point lead.
Glory Johnson had 13 points and seven rebounds, and Karima Christmas-Kelly added 11 points for Dallas (9-9). Courtney Paris played six minutes in her first action since injuring a knee on May 25 and scored four points. Coach Fred Williams returned after missing two games for health reasons.