Have you seen this boat? Orangeburg Co. deputies say it was reported stolen

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Investigators with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help in locating a stolen boat valued at $45,000.

Authorities say the 2014 Triton-brand boat was taken from the victim’s yard at a home in Eutawville last week.

The boat’s interior is described as blue and silver with gray seats; the motor is a 250 Mercury while the trailer is a dual-axle Triton that is black with silver step sides, authorities say.

The boat has a blue wrap with the words “Pro Baits” written on each side.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-308-7621 or CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

