Person dies after house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – One person has died after being pulled from a fire at a home in central South Carolina.

Columbia Fire Department Capt. Brick Lewis said in a news release that firefighters were called to a home shortly before midnight Wednesday.

Firefighters pulled a person from the home who was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the fire department and the State Law Enforcement Division.