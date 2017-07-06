Possible witness of man’s murder sought by RCSD

1/3 Provided/RCSD

2/3 Provided/RCSD

3/3 Provided/RCSD





RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A person who may have witnessed the murder of a Richland County man is wanted for questioning by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

If you recognize the man seen in this surveillance photo, you are urged to contact authorities.

RELATED: One dead, suspect in custody after verbal altercation leads to shooting

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the person, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.