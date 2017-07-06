Recent Gamecock Addition Lois Kaye Go Qualifies For 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – Recent South Carolina women’s golf addition Lois Kaye Go qualified for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Amateur Thursday after sharing medalist honors at Bermuda Run Country Club. Go posted a 1-under 71 at the club’s East Course in Advance, N.C., one of 23 qualifying sites for this year’s national amateur championship.

The Gamecock rising sophomore, who joined Carolina in June after spending one season at Boston College, finished atop the leaderboard along with Payton Schanen (Johns Creek, Ga.), Sarah Bae (Pinehurst, N.C.) and Grace St-Germain (Canada). The top seven finishers out of Bermuda Run CC qualified for the U.S. Women’s Amateur, set for Aug. 7-13 at the San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

A strong back nine keyed Go’s round Thursday, as she carded each of her three birdies after the turn. A birdie on the par-4 11th dropped her to 1-over on the day, and she registered back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17 before carding a par on No. 18.

The Cebu City, Philippines, native is eligible to compete for the Gamecocks this fall after turning in a productive freshman campaign for the Eagles. Go, a 2017 All-ACC selection, led her team with a 72.29 stroke average and grabbed medalist honors at the 2016 Dartmouth Invitational and 2017 Lady EagleCat Invitational. She totaled seven top-10 finishes and became the second golfer in program history to earn a spot in an NCAA Regional this past spring.

Go notched her third victory of 2017 last month when she won the fifth annual Women’s Porter Cup (June 7-9). The newest Gamecock will resume her summer slate next week at the 115th North & South Women’s Amateur Championship (July 10-14) in Pinehurst, N.C.