Reward Being Offered for SC Prison Escapee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of an inmate who has escaped from a maximum-security prison in South Carolina for a second time.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe said Thursday that state police are working with prison officers to search for 46-year-old Jimmy Causey.

Authorities discovered the convicted kidnapper was missing Wednesday afternoon from Lieber Correctional Institution.

No details on how he escaped have been released.

In 2005, Causey and another inmate escaped a different maximum-security prison by hiding in a trash truck. They were found hiding out in a motel three days later.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.