SC Election Commission Refuses to Turn Over Voter Information to White House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _ The South Carolina State Election Commission is refusing to turn over voter information to a White House panel investigating voter fraud.

The commission on Thursday posted on its website the reasons it is rejecting the request from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

The state commission said it has reviewed state laws and consulted with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office before making the decision.

The Election Commission said it cannot share voter data without anyone outside South Carolina.

The presidential commission was seeking the names, dates of birth, party affiliation, voter history, any felony convictions, and the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers.

South Carolina has no party registration. The commission said it would never provide any part of a Social Security number to anyone.